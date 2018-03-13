Unveiled list of places to hold pre-election campaign in Azerbaijan

Baku. 13 March. REPORT.AZ/ The list of open and closed places defined in city and regional centers of Azerbaijan for pre-election campaign over presidential elections in April 11.

Report informs, the places have been allocated in accordance with the law "On freedom of assembly".

The places have been allocated in 76 cities and regions of the country. The number of registered addresses is 152.

76 of them are open, 76 are closed. Also open and closed spaces have been allocated for meetings with voters in 12 districts of Baku city.

Notably, the pre-election campaign starts on March 19.