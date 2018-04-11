TURKPA mission observes presidential elections in Azerbaijan

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ TURKPA International Observation Mission started to observe the Early Presidential Elections in Azerbaijan.

Report was informed in the TURKPA press service.

The mission includes parliamentarians from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey and diplomatic staff of the TURKPA Secretariat.

It was noted that, until now, TURKPA observers visited polling stations No 1, 2, 12, 13 and 5 of the 44 Sumgayit-Khizi Election Constituency and polling stations No 9, 10, 22 of the 42 Sumgayit Election Constituency.

After Sumgayit, the TURKPA delegation led by Haluk Ipek, member of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (TBMM) headed to the Khirdalan city.