TURKPA mission head: High voter turnout is observed

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ A high voter turnout is observed in the presidential elections in Azerbaijan.

The head of the observation mission of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-speaking countries (TURKPA) Haluk Ipek told Report.

"Especially, it was observed among the youth in the morning hours. At the time of visiting several sites, the turnout was about 30% in Baku and about 60% in Sumgayit," he said.

"We have observed the election process in Baku and Sumgayit. I can say that the elections are held in a very calm atmosphere”, Ipek added.

He also noted that during the observation no violations have been revealed.