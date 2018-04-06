TURKPA and Turkic Council will coordinately observe presidential elections in Azerbaijan

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ TURKPA will monitor the presidential elections in Azerbaijan on April 11.

Report was informed in the TURKPA press service.

The mission will consist of Berik Ospanov, member of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, Duishon Torokulov and Salaidin Aydarov, members of the Jogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic, Haluk Ipek and Jeyhun Irgil, members of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (TBMM).

Within its observation programme, the observation mission is planning to hold meetings with the Chairman of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan Republic Ogtay Asadov, Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov and Chairman of the Central Election Comission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov.

On election day, the observers will visit polling stations in Baku, Sumgayit and Absheron district to monitor the voting process on the ground.

Moreover, the TURKPA delegation will observe elections in collaboration with the Turkic Council Observation Mission led by Omer Kocaman, Deputy Secretary General of the Turkic Council and comprised of experts and staff of the Council’s Secretariat. The programme of the Turkic Council mission also includes visits to Sheki and Guba and, in this framework, both teams will exchange information on the situation at polling stations.

On April 11, the TURKPA parliamentarians are expected to present preliminary outcomes of their observation work. And on April 12, both TURKPA and Turkic Council observation missions will make a joint statement on results of the elections.