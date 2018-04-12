Turkish prime minister congratulates President-elect of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ Prime Minister of the Republic of Turkey, Binali Yıldırım has congratulated the President-elect of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Report informs, text of the message says:

"I extend my sincere congratulations on the occasion of your re-election in the presidential election held in Azerbaijan on April 11.

We are pleased that this election, which reflects the will of the friendly and brotherly people of Azerbaijan, was held in an atmosphere of transparency and confidence.

The role of your leadership in developing brotherly Azerbaijan as a country of stability, peace and prosperity is undoubtedly great.

I am strongly confident that your leadership role in deepening and developing relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan both in bilateral and multilateral platforms will continue, and our mutual ties will reach even higher level to the benefit of our brotherly peoples.

Taking this pleasant opportunity, I wish you good health and happiness, and extend my sincere wishes for the prosperity and stability of the brotherly Azerbaijan".