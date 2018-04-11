Turkish CEC Chairman: Elections in Azerbaijan are held very transparently

© Report

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ "The presidential elections in Azerbaijan are very transparent”.

Chairman of the Turkish Central Election Commission (CEC) Sadi Güven told Report.

"Azerbaijan is a fraternal country for us. We came to these elections by invitation of the Azerbaijani side. The elections are very transparent. There are no any obstacles here. A lot of work has been done for this purpose. Our colleagues at the CEC of Azerbaijan have created all necessary conditions for voters. I believe that the voter turnout is high", Sadi Güven stated.

Güven noted that all democratic principles were observed during the elections. “Turkey believes in positive results of these elections for the people of Azerbaijan,” he added.