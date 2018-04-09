Tomorrow ends pre-election campaign of presidential candidates in Azerbaijan

Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ The pre-election campaign of candidates participating in presidential elections to be held on April 11 in Azerbaijan, will come to an end tomorrow, April 10.

Report informs, based on the Calendar plan of main actions and events for preparation and implementation of election of President of Azerbaijan Republic, the pre-election campaign of the candidates which were registered at Central Election Commission (CEC) will be suspended by 24 hours prior to commencement of voting i.e. on April 10, at 08:00 a.m.

It is prohibited to conduct any pre-election campaign on the polling day and on the previous day.

Pre-election campaign commenced on March 19. During this period, the candidates may use the facilities stipulated in laws for their pre-election campaign.

On the voting day - i.e. on April 11, the pre-election campaign materials placed inside and outside of polling station rooms will be removed.

Notably, the CEC has so far registered eight candidates for presidency. They are incumbent President Ilham Aliyev from ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), Gudrat Hasanguliyev, nominated by the Azerbaijan Popular Front Party (APFP), Araz Alizade, nominated by the Social Democratic Party of Azerbaijan, Faraj Guliyev from National Revival Movement Party, Hafiz Hajiyev from Modern Musavat Party, Razi Nurullayev from Azerbaijan Popular Front Party, Sardar Mammadov (Jalaloglu) from the Azerbaijan Democratic Party (ADP) and Zahid Oruj, who has nominated his candidacy on his own initiative.