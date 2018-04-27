Theresa May congratulates President-elect Ilham Aliyev over victory

© President.az

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Theresa May has congratulated President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during their meeting on April 26.

Report informs, she congratulated Ilham Aliyev on the victory in the presidential elections.

Notably, the visit of the Azerbaijani President to Great Britain has ended.

Notably, President Ilham Aliyev has won presidential elections with 86,03 % victory on April 11.