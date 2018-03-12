Release date of interim report by OSCE / ODIHR election observation mission for elections in Azerbaijan unveiled

Baku. 12 March. REPORT.AZ/ The interim report of the long-term observation mission of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) for the presidential elections in Azerbaijan is scheduled to be published on March 29. Report was told in ODIHR observation mission.

Notably, the mission is headed by Corien Jonker (Netherlands).

In general, the long-term mission of the OSCE / ODIHR consists of 30 observers - a team of 10 experts will be in Baku, another 20 long-term observers will be sent to regions from March 15. 280 short-term observers will be observing presidential elections in Azerbaijan on April 11.

On April 12, the OSCE / ODIHR mission will present preliminary results of election observation at a press conference. The final report will be published within two months.