Ramiz Mehdiyev comments on campaign against Azerbaijan

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Smear campaigns are a bad step, and my attitude is bad to this."

Report informs, the Head of the Presidential Administration (PA), Academician Ramiz Mehdiyev said, commenting on some allegations in social networks related to the presidential elections.

"Normal people should not go on this path. Members of other nationalities are not taking such nasty steps. Unfortunately, some people, those who are in abroad, condemn Azerbaijan. Such things not belong to our people. It means that the culture of those people is improper."