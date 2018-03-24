Printing of ballots on presidential elections begins

© Report/ Elchin Murad

Baku. 24 March. REPORT.AZ/ Printing of ballots on presidential elections in Azerbaijan has started.

Report informs, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said. He noted that in general, 5 million 347 thousand 803 ballot papers will be prepared.

The bulletins are printed at the Parliament's press.

According to the Calendar Plan of the main actions and measures for the preparation and conduct of the Presidential Elections of Azerbaijan, approved by the CEC, the printing of ballots has to be finished at least 10 days before the voting day, ie until April 1.

The CEC should issue ballot papers to the Constituency Election Commissions not later than 5 days before the Election Day, ie on April 6. At least three days prior to the voting day, ie on April 8, the Constituency Election Commissions should distribute the ballot papers to the Precinct Election Commissions.

Notably, Presidential elections in Azerbaijan are scheduled for April 11. There are 5 million 309 thousand 434 voters in the country. According to the Election Code, the number of ballot papers should be by 3 % more than the number of voters.