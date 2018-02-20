Presidential candidates can now submit documents to CEC for registration

© Report

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ From today, presidential candidates can submit necessary election documents to the Central Election Commission for registration in presidential elections scheduled for April 11 in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, according to the calendar plan of the main actions and measures for holding the early presidential elections in Azerbaijan, presidential candidate, plenipotentiary representative of a political party, bloc of political parties can submit documents not earlier than 50 days (20 February) prior to elections.

The deadline for submitting documents will end on March 12 at 18:00.