Presidential Assistant: Our primary goal is conducting presidential elections transparently

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ "The accuracy of voter lists is constantly in the spotlight”.

Report informs, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan for Territorial and Organizational Issues, Department Head at the Presidential Administration, Zeynal Nagdaliyev said at a meeting with the Chairpersons of the Constituency Election Commissions.

Nagdaliyev noted that installing of web cameras on 1000 poll stations is an important issue: "In case shortcomings revealed during elections, we try to eliminate them that such cases to not happen in the next voting. Everyone has the hard work for holding elections at a high level. Our primary goal is conducting presidential elections transparently and to prevent violation of law. A very responsible and tense process is waiting for us”.

Notably, the presidential elections in Azerbaijan will be held on April 11.