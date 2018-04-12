 Top
    Close photo mode

    President of Uzbekistan congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

    President Ilham Aliyev thanked Shavkat Mirziyoyev for attention

    Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 12, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has congratulated the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

    Report informs, Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his landslide victory in the presidential election, and wished him success in his presidential activities towards ensuring the development of Azerbaijan and well-being of its people.

    President Ilham Aliyev thanked Shavkat Mirziyoyev for his attention and congratulations.

    The heads of state expressed their confidence that the friendly relations between the two countries will continue to develop.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi