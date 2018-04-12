President of Uzbekistan congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 12, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has congratulated the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Report informs, Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his landslide victory in the presidential election, and wished him success in his presidential activities towards ensuring the development of Azerbaijan and well-being of its people.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked Shavkat Mirziyoyev for his attention and congratulations.

The heads of state expressed their confidence that the friendly relations between the two countries will continue to develop.