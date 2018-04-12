President of Moldova: Azerbaijani people showed confidence in Ilham Aliyev

© ТАСС

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ Moldovan President Igor Dodon congratulated Ilham Aliyev with a confident victory in the presidential elections in Azerbaijan, Report informs citing the website of the Moldovan head of state.

"On the occasion of a convincing win in the presidential election, I am happy to convey to you, on behalf of the people of the Republic of Moldova and on my own behalf, the most sincere and heartful congratulations and wish you great success in realizing your goals," the message reads.

According to Dodon, the victory is a demonstration of confidence and broad support in ways of Azerbaijan's development, stability and harmony in the society chose by Ilham Aliyev.

He expressed confidence that constructive dialogue and close cooperation between the two countries will continue to contribute to strengthening relations between our countries.

"I wish you good health and new achievements, and ask you, dear Ilham Aliyev, to accept my assurances of deep respect to you," the message reads.