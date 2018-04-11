President Ilham Aliyev votes

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev together with his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva and members of his family came to the polling station No 6 of Sabail constituency No 29 in secondary school No 6 in Baku.

Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev entered the voting booth and cast his ballot.

The moment was watched by representatives of local and foreign media, as well as TV channels.

Then first lady Mehriban Aliyeva and family members cast their votes.

Notably, presidential elections are held in the country.