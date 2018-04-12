Poroshenko: Looking forward to meet President Ilham Aliyev in Kiev

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his victory in presidential elections in Azerbaijan on April 11.

Report informs, Poroshenko has twitted.

The message says: "I sincerely congratulate Ilham Aliyev on his confident victory in the presidential elections in Azerbaijan! I believe the Ukrainian-Azerbaijani strategic partnership will become even stronger." I am looking forward to meet President Ilham Aliyev in Kiev!”.