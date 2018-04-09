PACE observation mission arrives in Azerbaijan

Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ The observation mission of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) accredited for the presidential elections in Azerbaijan has arrived in Baku.

Report informs, Co-rapporteur for Azerbaijan from the PACE Monitoring Committee Stefan Schennach said.

According to him, during the visit, the mission representatives will meet with colleagues from the OSCE/ODIHR observation mission, as well 8 presidential candidates.

On April 11, the mission will observe the voting process. On April 12, a press conference will be held on results of the elections' monitoring in Azerbaijan.

Notably, PACE mission includes 33 observers, headed by Viorel Riceard Badea (Romania).