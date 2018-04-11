PACE mission starts monitoring the voting process in presidential elections in Azerbaijan

© Report

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Observation Mission of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has today started monitoring the voting process in the presidential elections in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, the PACE observation mission is headed by Romanian MP Ricard Viorel Badea.

Observers got acquainted with polling stations before they are opened.

Notably, the mission includes 37 observers, they today will visit a number of polling stations both in Baku and in regions of the country.