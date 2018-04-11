OSCE PA mission coordinator: We hope elections will reflect people’s choice

© Report

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ "We hope that these elections will reflect the choice of people."

Report informs, Special co-ordinator and head of the OSCE observation mission Nilza de Sena (Portugal) said. "I express my full solidarity with the people of Azerbaijan, I wish you all the best," she stated.

In turn, the head of the OSCE PA delegation Margret Kiener Nellen (Switzerland) told about her mission's composition, noting that as a whole, about 300 observers from all the OSCE countries, as well as more than 50 parliamentarians of OSCE countries observe the elections in Azerbaijan today.

"We believe that our work will be fruitful and useful both for Azerbaijan and its people", Margret Kiener Nellen said.