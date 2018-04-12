 Top
    OSCE PA: International observers monitored elections without hindrance

    Nilza de Sena: I am very glad that I came to this beautiful country© Report/Elchin Murad

    Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ "International observers could observe the elections in Azerbaijan without obstacles and problems”.

    Report informs, Special coordinator and leader of the short-term OSCE observer mission Nilza de Sena (Portugal) said at a news conference following the monitoring of the presidential elections in Azerbaijan.

    She also said that the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan has done a great job to hold these elections.

    “I am very glad that I came to this beautiful country once again. We were received here at a very high level. I assure you, we are friends of Azerbaijan. We are ready to continue our cooperation with Azerbaijan", Nilza de Sena said.

    Head of the PACE observation mission headed by the Romanian MP Ricard Viorel Badea in his turn noted that the mission was composed of 38 observers: "The main goal of our mission was only to monitor the process. We hope that our recommendations will be taken into account and our cooperation will continue”.

