 Top
    Close photo mode

    OSCE/ODIHR mission head observes presidential elections in Azerbaijan

    Corien Jonker reviewed conditions created at polling station© Report/ Firi Salim

    Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ Corien Jonker, head of observation mission of the OSCE's Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (OSCE/ODIHR) observes today's presidential elections held in Azerbaijan.

    Report informs, Jonker visited the polling station accommodated in secondary school  No 23 in Baku. She got acquainted with tconditions created at the polling station and the course of voting.

    She will also conduct observations in a number of other polling stations in Baku.

    Notably, the observation mission of OSCE/ODIHR consists of 28 long-term and 220 short-term observers.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi