OSCE/ODIHR mission head observes presidential elections in Azerbaijan

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ Corien Jonker, head of observation mission of the OSCE's Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (OSCE/ODIHR) observes today's presidential elections held in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Jonker visited the polling station accommodated in secondary school No 23 in Baku. She got acquainted with tconditions created at the polling station and the course of voting.

She will also conduct observations in a number of other polling stations in Baku.

Notably, the observation mission of OSCE/ODIHR consists of 28 long-term and 220 short-term observers.