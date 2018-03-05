OSCE/ODIHR long-term observation mission will visit Azerbaijan

Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ Members of the long-term observation mission of OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) plan to arrive in Azerbaijan this week for the presidential elections.

Report informs citing the press service of OSCE/ODIHR.

According to the press service one of their first tasks will be to create a deployment plan to ensure the broadest possible coverage of the election. Also the name of the head of the OSCE/ODIHR observation mission will be announced in the near future.

Notably, the extraordinary presidential elections will be held in Azerbaijan on April 11.

The ODIHR NAM (Needs Assessment Mission) recommends the deployment of an Election Observation Mission (EOM) for the upcoming early presidential election. In addition to a core team of experts.

The ODIHR NAM will request the secondment by OSCE participating States of 30 longterm observers to follow the electoral process countrywide, as well as 280 short-term observers for the observation of election day procedures. In line with the ODIHR’s standard methodology, the EOM will include a media monitoring element.