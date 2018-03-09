OSCE/ODIHR long-term observation mission will travel to Azerbaijan regions on March 15

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ Members of the OSCE/ODIHR long-term observation mission will be sent to the regions of Azerbaijan from March 15.

Report informs, the Head of OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights long-term observation mission Corien Jonker said at today's press conference in Baku.

In general, the long-term mission of the OSCE/ODIHR consists of 30 observers - a team of 10 experts will be located in Baku, another 20 long-term observers will be sent to regions from March 15.

280 short-term observers will monitor presidential elections in Azerbaijan on April 11.