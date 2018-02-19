 Top
    One more party leader nominated for presidential elections

    The party's council has decided at a meeting

    Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the Citizens and Development Party (CDP) Ali Aliyev was nominated for the presidential elections in Azerbaijan.

    Report informs, the party's council has decided at a meeting.

    A. Aliyev will submit the documents to the Central Election Commission (CEC) for confirmation of nomination.

    Notably, thirteen persons have already been nominated for the presidential elections so far.

    Notably, the presidential elections in Azerbaijan are scheduled for April 11. 

