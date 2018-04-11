Ombudsman: Presidential elections are held in fully transparent way

© Report

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ “The voting process at the presidential elections in Azerbaijan are held in fully transparent way. I have been to polling stations situated in most districts of Baku city. Today in the morning before commencement of the election, when I approached the station I was surprised. There were 10-12 voters in front of the station. And this testifies to voters’ proactivity.”

Report informs, said Elmira Suleymanova, Ombudswoman of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

She stated that the voting process was also implemented transparently at military units and penitentiary facilities: “The elections are observed by international and local observers. They are also satisfied with the process. An international observer mentioned that voters behaved in regulated and disciplined way while being at the polling station. She stated that it seemed as if a festive atmosphere was experienced in the country.”