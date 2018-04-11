Oldest citizen of Azerbaijan casts vote - PHOTO

© Report/ Firi Salim

Barda. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ The oldest citizen of Azerbaijan has voted.

Karabakh bureau of Report News Agency informs, 124-year-old Samarga Allahverdiyeva, who witnesses the third century, came to polling station No 30 located in Khasili village at secondary school in Barda village election constituency No 94.

Samarga Allahverdiyeva, born in 1894, said she has 8 children, 60 grandchildren, 87 great grandchildren and 17 great great grandchildren. She has repeatedly participated in the presidential, parliamentary and municipal elections. She came to vote with family members: As a cotton fiber I have been awarded various badges. Today, at the age of 124 I am happy to take part in elections.

Notably, the age of 1,136 voters registered in the Barda village constituency No. 94 is between 80-100, and 10 voters are centenarians.