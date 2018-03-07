Number of presidential candidates reaches four - UPDATED

© Report

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ Today's meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC) has considered the issue on registration of candidacy of Araz Alizade, nominated by the Azerbaijan Social Democratic Party, and candidacy of Gudrat Hasanguliyev, nominated by the United Azerbaijan Popular Front Party for the presidency.

Report informs, CEC Secretary Arifa Mukhtarova said that the signatures collected for protection of Araz Alizade and Gudrat Hasanguliyev were submitted to the Central Election Commission and the CEC Working Group examined the signatures. It was noted that there are grounds to register them for the presidency.

The issue of registration of their candidacy was put to the vote and candidacies of Araz Alizade and Gudrat Hasanguliyev were registered for the presidency.

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ Today's meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC) has considered the issue on registration of candidacy of Zahid Maharram ogly Oruj, nominated for the presidency of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, CEC Secretary Arifa Mukhtarova said that authorized representatives of Zahid Oruj submitted to the CEC election documents necessary for registration of his candidacy.

The head of the CEC Working Group Etibar Guliyev said that 44, 624 signatures were submitted to the CEC to protect his candidacy. He said all signatures were checked and the number of invalid signatures was 4,303.

It was noted that there are grounds for registering his candidacy. The issue of registration of Oruj’s candidacy was put to the vote and his candidacy was registered for the presidency.

