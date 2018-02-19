Number of persons registered to observe presidential elections disclosed

© Report

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ "24 persons have passed registration at the Central Election Commission (CEC) to observe presidential elections in Azerbaijan."

Report informs, the CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov stated.

He said that the CEC adopted a positive decision on these persons: "9 of them were registered on their own initiative, while 15 represent non-governmental organizations."

Notably, the presidential elections in Azerbaijan are scheduled for April 11.