    Number of persons registered to observe presidential elections disclosed

    Presidential elections are scheduled for April 11

    Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ "24 persons have passed registration at the Central Election Commission (CEC) to observe presidential elections in Azerbaijan."

    Report informs, the CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov stated.

    He said that the CEC adopted a positive decision on these persons: "9 of them were registered on their own initiative, while 15 represent non-governmental organizations."

    Notably, the presidential elections in Azerbaijan are scheduled for April 11. 

