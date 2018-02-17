 Top
    Mazahir Panahov: 6 appeals were made to observe presidential elections

    ‘All the appeals were responded positively’© Report

    Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ "6 appeals were made to the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan for observation of April 11 presidential elections in Azerbaijan".

    Report informs, Chairman of Central Election Commission, Mazahir Panahov said at today’s meeting.

    He said all the appeals were responded positively: "We are trying to create conditions for all those who wish to observe. Because presence of a large number of observers are important for transparency of voting".

