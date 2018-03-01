Jojug Marjanli village freed from Armenian occupation will hold elections first time

Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ Residents of liberated from Armenian occupation Jojug Marjanli village of Jabrayil region will vote for the first time in their native lands after 25 years.

Report informs referring to the AZERTAC, pursuant to decision of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan, a poll station No 73 was set up in Jojug Marjanli village within the dislocation of Jabrayil-Gubadli Constituency No.120 with regard to the presidential elections in Azerbaijan on April 11.

The polling station is provided with necessary technical means and methodological resources. 121 voters were registered at the polling station.

Notably, more 100 families are expected to be relocated to the village because of completion of the next phase of construction and restoration-renovation works in Jojug Marjanli. If the residents of this village are moved before the elections, the number of voters will also increase.