Ilham Aliyev swears an oath - PHOTO - VIDEO

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ Report informs, Chairman of the Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan Republic, Farhad Abdullayev and judges of the Constitutional Court were invited to the scene. Chairman of the Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan Republic, Farhad Abdullayev said that the Constitutional Court of Republic of Azerbaijan, having approved the results of the Central Election Commission on the elections of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on April 17, 2018, declared Ilham Aliyev as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan:

"In accordance with Article 103 of the Constitution of Azerbaijan Republic, Ilham Aliyev, elected President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, is invited to take the oath with the participation of the Constitutional Court judges."

President Ilham Aliyev laid his hand on the Constitution of Azerbaijan and swore an oath.

“Exercising the authority of the Azerbaijani president, I swear to observe the Constitution of Azerbaijan, to defend the independence and territorial integrity of the state and to serve the people with dignity,” said Ilham Aliyev.

Then the national anthem of Azerbaijan was played. The president swore an oath by laying his hand on the Holy Quran.

“By laying my hand on the Holy Quran, I swear to be committed to the national and spiritual values and traditions created by the Azerbaijani people for centuries and constantly cherish them,” said Ilham Aliyev.

Having knelt, President Ilham Aliyev kissed the national flag of Azerbaijan. The president also delivered the speech at the event.

Inauguration ceremony of Ilham Aliyev, who won presidential elections on 11 April has begun.

Report informs, the event is being held in the Milli Majlis.

Azerbaijani state officials, members of the government, MPs and family members of the President are attending the ceremony. After the inauguration, the Cabinet of Ministers will resign and a new Cabinet will be announced.