Hungarian PM Viktor Orban phones President Ilham Aliyev

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 12, Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Report informs, press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported.

Viktor Orban congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the presidential election, and wished him success in his presidential activities towards ensuring the well-being of the people of Azerbaijan.

The head of state thanked Viktor Orban for his attention and congratulations.

They noted that bilateral relations between the two countries are developing successfully, and underlined that there are good opportunities for expanding ties even further.