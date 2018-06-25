Hungarian MP: Presidential elections in Azerbaijan held free and fair

Strasbourg. 25 June. REPORT.AZ/ "The presidential elections in Azerbaijan were held free and fair".

Western European bureau of Report News Agency informs, the Hungarian European MP, Monika Bartos said at the summer session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in Strasbourg on June 25 during the discussion of the report on the presidential elections in Azerbaijan held on April 11.

"I observed presidential elections in Azerbaijan as an international observer, but not as a member of PACE. I participated in the opening and closing of polling stations, as well as counting of votes along with my Polish counterparts on election day." According to our observations, no violation was committed during the elections. I want to emphasize that during the election, the candidates’ rights to assembly freely or other rights were guaranteed at highly level. I consider that the results of elections coincide with the will of the Azerbaijani people, " he said.

M.Bartos said that today Azerbaijan is the most important partner of Hungary in the region.