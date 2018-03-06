Head of OSCE/ODIHR observation mission to election in Azerbaijan revealed

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ Corien Jonker (Netherlands) has been selected as the head of observation mission of OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) to presidential election in Azerbaijan, Report was told in ODIHR press-service.

The opening press conference for the mission will take place on March 9 in Baku.

Notably, the extraordinary presidential elections will be held in Azerbaijan on April 11.

The ODIHR NAM (Needs Assessment Mission) recommends the deployment of an Election Observation Mission (EOM) for the upcoming early presidential election. In addition to a core team of experts.

The ODIHR NAM will request the secondment by OSCE participating States of 30 longterm observers to follow the electoral process countrywide, as well as 280 short-term observers for the observation of election day procedures. In line with the ODIHR’s standard methodology, the EOM will include a media monitoring element.