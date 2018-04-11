 Top
    Head of IPA CIS: Full openness and transparency ensured at elections in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Elections in Azerbaijan are an example for many countries."

    Report informs, coordinator of the IPA CIS observation group for the presidential elections in Azerbaijan,  Deputy chairman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia, Ilyas Umakhanov told reporters.

    He noted that the election process is well-organized. All conditions are ensured, both for voters and international observers.

    "Elections in Azerbaijan are good example of open, honest and democratic elections, full transparency and openness. Members of observation missions can freely communicate with members of commissions as well as voters after they have made their choice", he stated.

    According to Umakhanov, Azerbaijan is one of the most dynamically developing countries in the CIS space, and relations between Azerbaijan and Russia will continue to develop dynamically.

