Head of CIS observation mission: Elections in Azerbaijan are well-organized

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ "The elections in Azerbaijan are held in a well-organized way and in peaceful environment."

Report informs, Sergei Lebedev, the Head of the CIS observation mission, Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee and the CIS Executive Secretary about today's presidential elections in Azerbaijan.

According to him, no misunderstanding or violation facts have been recorded during the observations.

Lebedev mentioned that "the presidential elections are held in peaceful environment and are well-organized.

"It is clearly visible that the election laws have been improved in Azerbaijan and other CIS countries. The election process has become more regulated, open, transparent and democratic. The election legislation and the election itself in Azerbaijan comply with generally accepted regulations of democratic and free voting", Lebedev added.