    GUAM PA observer: Elections in Azerbaijan are held in calm atmosphere

    Georgy Mosidze: All international standards of electoral process are observed

    Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ The elections in Azerbaijan are held in a calm atmosphere. 

    Report was informed by the head of Georgian delegation to GUAM Parliamentary Assembly (PA), Giorgi Mosidze , who takes part in monitoring of the presidential elections in Azerbaijan.

    "In general, elections are held in a calm, practical atmosphere. All international standards of the electoral process are complied with. We are going to visit about 25 sites today, so that we have a full impression for the final statement”, G. Mosidze said.

