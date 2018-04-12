Georgian Prime Minister congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his re-election as the President of Azerbaijan.

Report nforms citing the Georgian media.

"Congratulations on your re-election! I firmly believe that our countries will continue to develop dynamic, mutually beneficial relations and our joint initiatives in many areas will strengthen both our people and our strategic partnership”, Kvirikashvili tweeted.

Earlier, Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili congratulated President Ilham Aliyev.