Expires registration period for conducting observation in electoral districts

© Report

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ The period of submission to district election committee of relevant electoral district of the applications for conducting observation in the territory of electoral district in Azerbaijan will expire tomorrow, on April 6.

Report informs, according to the Calendar plan of main actions and measures for preparation and implementation of elections of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, applications for conducting observation on the territory of electoral district shall be submitted beginning from the day of setting the elections till 5 days prior to implementation of elections.

And the period of submission to Central Election Commiission of the applications for conducting observation on the whole territory of Azerbaijan has expired on April 1.

Notably, the presidential elections in Azerbaijan will be held on April 11.