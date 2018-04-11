Ex-president Ayaz Mutallibov casts a vote

© Report

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ Ex-president of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ayaz Mutallibov has voted in the presidential elections.

Report informs, former president voted at polling station No. 26 of the 3rd Yasamal constituency No 17.

Mutallibov came to the station together with his spouse Adila Mutallibova.

Ex-president noted that all the necessary conditions have been created for free voting of citizens: "While I was in polling station, I can say that voter turnover was high. The voters are freely expressing their will."