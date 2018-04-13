EU issues statement on presidential elections in Azerbaijan

Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ The EU looks forward to continuing dialogue and working closely with Azerbaijan, including with a view to addressing fundamental issues of democracy and human rights during the renewed term in office of the President, for the benefit of the people of Azerbaijan and EU-Azerbaijan relations.

Report informs, says the statement of the European Union External Action.

“Presidential elections took place in the Republic of Azerbaijan on April 11, 2018. President Ilham Aliyev was re-elected for his fourth term in office”, statement reads.

As noted by the OSCE/ODIHR Election Observation Mission (EOM), the Azerbaijani authorities displayed a positive attitude towards international observers, who were able to operate freely, which constitutes a constructive step. The EU expects the Azerbaijani authorities to take on board and implement the OSCE/ODIHR recommendations in relation to these and previous elections. The EU stands ready to assist in this process.