EU Ambassador: We hope, elections in Azerbaijan will be open and democratic

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ “Elections are an important process for each country and we hope that upcoming elections in Azerbaijan will be open and democratic."

Report informs, the head of the EU mission in Azerbaijan, Ambassador Kestudis Yankauskas said, commenting on the upcoming extraordinary presidential elections in Azerbaijan on April 11.

Commenting on the question whether EU observers will be represented at the elections, the Ambassador said: "We rely on the experience of the OSCE and the ODIHR. The European Parliament was not invited, Azerbaijan invited the organizations in which it is involved, and now we are waiting for the OSCE/ODIHR’s decision."