Emomali Rahmon: Azerbaijani people once showed high confidence in Ilham Aliyev

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Report informs, text of the letter says:

"It is a great pleasure that I send my heartfelt congratulations to you on your landslide victory in the presidential election in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

By expressing their will, the people of Azerbaijan once again placed their high confidence in your policy aimed at ensuring steady prosperity of Azerbaijan and the strengthening of its international reputation.

Thanks to your long-term hard work and efforts Azerbaijan has made great strides in socio-economic development, and we are truly happy for these achievements of our friends.

We are confident that Tajikistan-Azerbaijan interaction will get a new impetus to the benefit of both countries. I am ready to make all the necessary efforts to achieve this.

I wish you, dear Ilham Heydar oglu, the best of health, happiness and further success in your state activities and new achievements that will benefit the friendly people of Azerbaijan".