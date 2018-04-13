Emir of Qatar congratulates President Ilham Aliyev over his victory

Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent yesterday a cable of congratulations to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, on the occasion of his victory in the presidential elections.

Report informs citing The Peninisula Qatar.

At the same time, Deputy Emir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani also sent a cable of congratulations to the President of Azerbaijan.

Notably, Azerbaijan has held the presidential elections on April 11. Eight candidates were registered for the elections. The incumbent head of Azerbaijan state, Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev gained 86.09% of votes in the voting.