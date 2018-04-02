Dstribution of ballots for presidential election starts in Azerbaijan

© Report

Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ The ballot papers have been distributed to Constituency Election Commissions related to the Presidential Elections of the Republic of Azerbaijan appointed on April 11.

Report informs referring to the Central Election Commission (CEC).

Notably, Presidential elections in Azerbaijan are scheduled for April 11.

There are 5 million 309 thousand 434 voters in the country. According to the Election Code, the number of ballot papers should be by 3 % more than the number of voters. Thus, 5 million 347 thousand 803 ballot papers have been issued.