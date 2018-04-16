Deputy Chairman of YAP: Opinion of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights is regrettable

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan held presidential elections based on democratic values and norms on 11 April. All people witnessed that election was held with high activeness".

According to Report, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Secretary of New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) Ali Ahmadov told on Monday.

Commenting on the initial opinion of the OSCE Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) Bureau on presidential elections, Ahmadov said that the re-election of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the candidate of the New Azerbaijan Party, should be considered as the result of the people's high appreciation of his activities during the previous years: "On the other hand, The New Azerbaijan Party has organized Ilham Aliyev's election campaign at a high level, has held hundreds of rallies and meetings and has brought voters to its election program. As an authorized representative of Ilham Aliyev and Executive Secretary of the New Azerbaijan Party, I can confirm that the election campaign, as well as the entire election process, was fair and transparent, in the frame of democratic norms. The peaceful atmosphere in the country after the elections, the congratulation of all the other candidates and the vast majority of the nearly 900 observers are the clear evidence of what I say. OSCE Bureau on Democratic Institutions and Human Rights disvalues presidential elections in Azerbaijan. On the background of this, the violent view of the OSCE Bureau on Democratic Institutions and Human Rights is surprising, as it appears to be "a crown". It means that OSCE ODIHR can not escape double standards, which is highly appreciated by all, including the majority of international observers. "