Coordinator for OSCE PA observer team on a visit to Azerbaijan

Baku. 13 March. REPORT.AZ/ Special Coordinator for short-term observer team of OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA), Nilza Sena (Portugal), is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Report informs referring to the OSCE PA press service.

Notably, Sena has been nominated by the PA President to be the Special Co-ordinator for the OSCE short-term observer team to the presidential elections in Azerbaijan on April 11.

"I am honored to serve the OSCE in my future function as Special Co-ordinator for the upcoming presidential election. I see this visit as a useful exercise. I look forward to lending my personal contribution and experience to Azerbaijan and to the OSCE”, she said.

Within the framework of her visit to Baku, she will hold a number of meetings with members of the PA delegation, as well to participate in a conference on “The role of parliamentarians in boosting economic co-operation and cultural ties along the Silk Road.” The conference is organized today by Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Silk Road Support Group.