 Top
    Close photo mode

    Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan confirms presidential election results

    Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan has confirmed the results of the presidential election held on April 11.

    Report informs, following a consultation, Constitutional Court Chairman Farhad Abdullayev announced that the election results have been confirmed.

    Under the Constitutional Court decision to approve the protocol of the Central Election Commission, Ilham Aliyev is the winner of the presidential election in Azerbaijan with 86.02% votes.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi