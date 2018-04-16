Constitutional Court announced date of final protocol of the CEC on presidential elections

Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ Plenary session on special constitutional proceedings related with checking documents submitted by the Central Election Commission to the Constitutional Court on the election of the President of Azerbaijan on April 11, will be held in the building of Constructional Court.

According to Report, the meeting will bel held on 17 April, 15:00.

The protocol submitted by the CEC will be considered at the meeting chaired by the Chairman of the Constitutional Court, Farhad Abdullayev, and general information on the elections will be presented at the meeting.

After trial review, the Constitutional Court will make a decision.

Notably, 3 million 962 thousand 123 people (74.30 per cent of the total number of voters) from 5 million 314 thousand voters participated in the presidential elections held on 11 April. According to the results of voting, Ilham Heydar oghlu Aliyev gained 86,03% (3 million 397 thousand 664), Gudrat Hasanguliyev - 3,02% (119 thousand 390), Zahid Oruj - 3, 11% (123 thousand 6), Sardar Jalaloglu - 3.03% (119 thousand 674), Araz Alizadeh - 1.38% (54 thousand 603), Faraj Guliyev - 1.17% (46 thousand 10), Razi Nurullayev - 0.74% (29 thousand 282), Hafiz Hajiyev- 1.52% (59 thousand 977).